Upper Arkansas River Valley (Southern Chaffee County)
Salida will be partly sunny today with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly before 4 p.m.
An east wind 5-15 mph will become west-southwest in the afternoon, with a high near 68.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m., west-northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east-southeast in the evening and a low around 40.
Wednesday will be sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, a west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon, high around 75 and low near 46.
Thursday will be sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, west wind 10-20 mph, high near 77 and low around 45.
Upper Arkansas River Valley (Northern Chaffee County)
Showers and thunderstorms will be likely under partly sunny skies, mainly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Wind will be light and variable before becoming south-southeast at 10-15 mph in the morning, with a high near 64.
Tonight will see mostly cloudy skies with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m., a northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming northeast in the evening and a low around 37.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a 60 percent chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms after noon.
High will be around 65 with a northwest wind 5-15 mph and a low near 39.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Wind will be from the west 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon, a high about 72 and low near 43.
Mountains today
It will be partly sunny on Monarch Pass today with a 60 percent chance snow showers between noon and 5 p.m. before gradually ending. Thunder is also possible.
Wind will be east-northwest 10-15 mph becoming west-southwest in the afternoon, gusting up to 25 mph. High will be near 47 and low around 29.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a 60 percent chance of snow showers after noon, mixing with rain after 2 p.m. and some thunder possible. High will be around 45, low near 32 and a west wind 10-15 mph.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and show between noon and 2 p.m. followed by showers and some thunder. It will be breezy with a high near 50 and low around 34.
Northern San Luis Valley
Today will be mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The wind will be from the southeast 5-10 mph becoming south-southwest 15-20 mph in the afternoon. High will be around 69.
Tonight will see partly skies, a west-northwest wind 20-25 mph decreasing o 10-15 mph after midnight and a low around 39.
Thursday will see increasing clouds with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. The wind will be from the west at 10-20 mph, a high around 67 and low near 40.
Wednesday will be sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, a west wind 10-20 mph, a high around 72 and low near 43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.