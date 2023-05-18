Kids weather

Jason Rice, Longfellow Elementary second-grader, drew a mountain blue bird surrounded by flowers. Salida will be mostly cloudy today, 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast, high of 68 and low of 44.

 

Upper Arkansas

River Valley (Southern Chaffee County)

