Upper Arkansas
River Valley (Southern Chaffee County)
Today will be mostly cloudy with an 80 percent chance of precipitation, northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon and a high around 68.
Tonight will see continued showers, dropping down to 65 percent, east wind 5-10 mph becoming north and a low of 44.
Friday will be cloudy with a 90 percent of precipitation, east-southeast winds 5-15 mph, high near 60 and low around 48.
Friday night’s precipitation will drown to around 50 percent, with an east-southwest wind of 5-15 mph becoming west-southwest after midnight and a low round 48.
Upper Arkansas
River Valley (Northern Chaffee County)
Buena Vista will be partly sunny today with a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be north-northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south-southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight will continue with a 70 percent chance of rain, mostly before 7 p.m. Wind will be from the east at 5-10 mph.
High will be near 65 and low around 42.
Friday will be cloudy with a 90 percent chance of rain and southeast wind 10-15 mph.
Friday night will see showers and thunderstorms and a southeast wind 5-15 mph becoming west-southwest after midnight.
The high for Friday will be near 58 and low around 44.
Bighorn Sheep Canyon, U.S. 50 Salida to Cañon City
Cotopaxi will be mostly cloudy today, with a 90 percent chance of showers before 9 a.m., followed by showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east and high around 68.
Rain and thunderstorms will continue into the night, dropping to 70 percent, with an east-northeast wind 5-10 mph and a low near 45.
Friday will see more rain, with a 9- percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, east wind 5-15 mph, high near 59 and low around 49.
Mountains today
Monarch will be cloudy with a 90 percent chance of rain and snow showers today, with some thunder and a west-southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming north-northeast.
Tonight will a 60 percent chance of rain before 7 p.m. followed by snow after, east-northeast wind 10-15 mph and a low around 32.
Friday will bring a 100 percent chance of rain and snow, east wind 10-15 mph, a high near 40 and low around 33.
San Luis Valley
Villa Grove will be mostly cloudy today with a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, east-northeast wind 5-10 mph and a high near 65.
Tonight will see a 60 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, north-northwest wind 5-15 mph and a low around 41.
Friday will be mostly cloudy, 60 percent chance of showers, east-southeast wind 15-20 mph, high around 57 and low near 43.
Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve
Today will be cloudy with a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms at the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.
Wind will be east 5-10 mph with a high near 63.
Rain will continue tonight with a 90 percent chance of rain, east-northeast wind 5-10 mph and a low around 40.
