Upper Arkansas
River Valley
Expect good picnic weather in Poncha Springs today as it will be mostly sunny with a high near 72.
There will be a west-northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming north-northeast and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with an east-northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west and a low around 45.
It will be partly sunny Wednesday, showers are likely, and there is a chance of thunderstorms after noon.
The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with a west-northwest wind 5-15 mph. High and low will be 72 and 49.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region Monday that includes the Mosquito, Sangre de Cristo and Sawatch mountain ranges.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible each afternoon. Some showers may be strong to severe with the greatest chances on Wednesday and Thursday.
Precipitation will change from convective showers to widespread heavy rainfall starting Thursday, with chances of flooding increasing.
Bighorn Sheep Canyon, U.S. 50 Salida to Cañon City
It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 75 in Cotopaxi. There will be a light and variable wind becoming east-southeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Anglers can expect afternoon showers as cumulonimbus clouds develop into thunderstorms. There is a 40 percent chance of precipitation. Low will be about 45 tonight.
Showers will develop in Bighorn Sheep Canyon on Wednesday with a 70 percent chance of precipitation.
It will be partly sunny with a west wind 5-15 mph becoming east after noon. High and low will be 74 and 49.
New rainfall amounts of less than 0.1 inch are expected, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.
Mountains today
It will be mostly sunny at the Continental Divide on Monarch Pass today. The high will be 49 and low around 31. West wind 10-15 mph.
Expect precipitation with little or no snow accumulation after noon. There is a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
This evening the chance of showers will diminish; it will be mostly cloudy, with west-northwest wind 5-10 mph. There is a 30 percent chance of rain.
Rain and snow showers are likely Wednesday with a 70 percent chance of precipitation. It will be partly sunny with a west wind 5-15 mph. High will be 52 and low will be about 30.
San Luis Valley
It will be mostly sunny in the San Luis Valley near Saguache today. West wind will be 5 mph becoming calm.
There will be a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. that will continue into tonight.
It will be mostly cloudy tonight with an east wind 5-10 mph becoming light and variable.
High and low will be 75 and 45.
Chance of precipitation will increase to 70 percent Wednesday. It will be partly sunny with a west wind 5-10 mph becoming east after noon. Expect new rainfall amounts of less than 0.1 inch, except higher amounts will be possible in thunderstorms.
High and low will be 74 and 49.
