Southern Chaffee County
It will be mostly sunny in Salida today with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Light variable wind will become south 10-15 mph in the morning.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a south southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming southwest 5-10 mph after midnight. High will be 80 and low around 51.
Wind south southwest 5-15 mph will increase 15-25 mph Friday afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Otherwise, sunny with a high of 82 and a low of 47.
Friday night will be clear and breezy with a west wind 15-25 mph decreasing to 5-15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust up to 35 mph.
Sunny and breezy, west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-25 mph Saturday afternoon. Gusting up to 30 mph.
Clear Saturday night with a west wind 10-15 mph, high 83, low 46.
Northern Chaffee County
It will be mostly sunny in Buena Vista today with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Light variable wind will become south 10-15 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a south southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. High will be 76, low around 43.
Friday will be sunny and breezy with a southwest wind 5-15 mph increasing to 15-25 mph after noon.
Clear and breezy Friday night with a west wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. High will be 78, low around 40.
Sunny Saturday with a west southwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night will be clear with a west wind 10-15 mph. High will be 78, low 39.
Central Colorado Mountains
It will be sunny at Monarch Pass today with an east southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest 15-25 mph in the morning. 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
It will be mostly clear tonight with a southwest wind 20-25 mph becoming south southeast 10-15 mph in the evening. High will be 60, low around 38.
Friday will be sunny and windy with a southwest wind 10-20 mph increasing to 25-35 mph, gusting up to 45 mph.
It will be clear and windy Friday night. High will be 58 and low around 34.
It will be sunny and breezy becoming clear and breezy overnight Saturday. High will be 58, low around 34.
Northern San Luis Valley
It will be sunny and breezy in Villa Grove today. South southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south 15-20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust up to 30 mph.
It will be mostly clear tonight with a breezy, south southwest wind 15-20 mph becoming south 5-10 mph after midnight. High will be 78 and 44.
Sunny and breezy Friday with a south southwest wind 5-15 mph increasing to 15-25 mph after noon, gusts up to 40 mph.
Friday night will be clear with a breezy, west wind 15-25 mph decreasing to 5-15 mph after midnight. Wind could gust up to 35 mph. High and low will be 80 and 41.
It will be sunny Saturday with a southwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Wind could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday night will be clear with a west wind 10-15 mph.
