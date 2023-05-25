Upper Arkansas River Valley (Southern Chaffee County)
It will be mostly sunny in Salida today with a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest 10-15 mph after noon. There will be a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight and an east wind 5-10 mph becoming west northwest . High and low temperatures will be 76 and 47.
Friday will be mostly sunny in the Salida area with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south 15-20 mph in the morning. Winds may gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a south wind 15-20 mph becoming southwest 5-10 mph after midnight.
High and low temperatures will be 77 and 47.
Upper Arkansas River Valley (Northern Chaffee County)
Buena Vista will see increasing clouds today with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 3 p.m. There will be a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 10-15 mph in the morning.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. There will be a south southeast wind 10-15 mph becoming west northwest 5-10 mph after midnight. High and low temperatures will be 71 and 40.
It will be mostly sunny Friday with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south 10-15 mph in the morning. Friday night will be partly cloudy with a south southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming west 5-10 mph after midnight. High will be 72 and low around 41.
Bighorn Sheep Canyon, U.S. 50 Salida to Cañon City
It will be mostly sunny in Texas Creek today with a west southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east northeast after noon. There will be a 40 percent chance of rain and a high of 76.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a northeast wind 5-15 mph becoming west. There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 47.
Monarch Pass will be mostly sunny today with a south wind 5-15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. There will be a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Tonight will see a 30 percent chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 11 p.m., then gradually ending. Some thunder is possible. There will be a west northwest wind about 10 mph becoming east after midnight. High and low temperatures will be 51 and 32.
There will be increasing clouds and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in Saguache County today. There will be a west southwest wind becoming southeast in the morning.
It will be partly cloudy tonight with a southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming north northwest this evening. High and low temperatures will be 62 and 38.
