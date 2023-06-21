Southern Chaffee County
Salida will be Sunny with a northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south after noon today. Tonight will be mostly clear with a south wind 5-15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. High will be 84, and low around 50.
There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Thursday. It will be sunny with a light and variable wind becoming south 10-15 mph in the morning. There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. and it will be partly cloudy Thursday night. South wind 10-15 mph will become southeast 5-10 mph after midnight. High will be 81 and low around 52.
Friday will be sunny and breezy, south wind 5-15 mph increasing to 15-26 mph in the afternoon. Gusts as high as 40 mph. Friday night will be clear and breezy, southwest wind 20-25 mph decreasing to 10-15 mph after midnight. High will be 82, low around 47. .
Northern Chaffee County
It will be sunny in Buena Vista today with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Light variable wind will become south 10–15 mph in the morning. Tonight will be mostly clear with a south wind 5-10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. High will be 77 and low around 47.
There will be a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon Thursday. It will be mostly sunny with a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south 10–15 mph in the morning. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a south southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. High will be 77 low around 47.
Friday will be sunny and breezy with a light south southwest wind 20-25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. It will be clear Friday night with a west southwest wind 10-20 mph gusting up to 30- mph. High will be 77 and low will be about 40.
Central Colorado Mountains
Monarch pass will be sunny today with a southwest wind 10-15 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a west southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. High will be near 61 and low around 38.
It will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Breezy, north wind 5-15 mph will become south southwest 15-20 mph in the morning, gusting up to 30 mph. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. HIgh will be 59 and the low around 38.
It will be sunny and breezy Friday with a high of 58. Friday night will be clear and breezy with a low around 33. .
Northern San Luis Valley
It will be sunny in the San Luis Valley today with a light and variable wind becoming south 10-15 mph in the morning. There will be a 10- percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear tonight with a south wind 5-10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
It will be mostly sunny with a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south 10-15 mph in the morning and a 10 percent chance of rain. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a south southwest wind 10-15 mph will becoming light and variable after midnight. High will be near 77, low around 47.
Sunny and breezy Friday with a light south southwest wind becoming southwest 20-25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Friday night will be clear with a west southwest w9ind 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. High will be 77, low around 40.
.
