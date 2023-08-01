New see me flags remind pedestrians and cyclists of the importance of being safe at crosswalks

During the nicer weather it is more common to see people walking or biking rather than driving along the roads. However, that is also when it becomes more likely that those pedestrians and cyclists could be involved in an accident with a motor vehicle.
Whether riding a bike, or just walking, doing it in an area that has a lot of cars comes with risks. Recently some “see me flags” were put up on either side of Colo. 291, along the Monarch Spur Trail. These flags allow pedestrians and cyclists to take one before they cross the crosswalk and put it back on the other side in order to increase their visibility to passing cars.
No groups or individuals have taken credit for putting up the flags, and anyone that has been asked has not known anything about who put them up. Donna Rhoads, president of Salida Parks and Open Trails, said she assumed a resident installed it themselves. A See Me Flags starter kit is available for purchase for $199.99 on the company website.
Andrew Walker, owner of 7000 Feet Running Company, said, “It’s just nice to have something a little more visually stimulating,” about having the flags at the crosswalk.
These flags are a good first step, but they are not everywhere and safety precautions are still essential to staying safe when in areas with cars. Cars have the responsibility to drive safely and protect those in bike lanes or crosswalks, but that is not always the case according to Andrew Phillips, an attorney with TheCyclist-Lawyer.com
Phillips said, “The last two years motorists seem to be more distracted. I ride my bike every day to work. Almost on a daily basis I come in close contact with cars.”
When using crosswalks in busy intersections it is important to be aware of the surroundings and make sure that cars are aware of pedestrians waiting to cross.
Salida Councilman Harald Kasper said, “When I use any of the crosswalks on (Colo.) 291 I am aware that I need to look. You would assume cars would slow down, but they don’t always.”
One of the best, and easiest, ways to stay safe when crossing roads either on foot or on a bike is to make sure the cars see you, before you enter the roadway.
Walker said, “Especially crossing a crosswalk, I make sure to make eye contact.” Making eye contact with a driver ensures that they are aware of someone crossing the road and lowers the risk of a distracted driver blowing through an intersection that has someone crossing it.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said, “We don’t get a whole lot” of instances of car accidents involving a pedestrian or cyclist. He estimated there have been five or less in the last five years.
However, paying attention always pays off, even if the amount of these incidents is low.
