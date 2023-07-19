Of the many deadlines in Colorado real estate contracts, one perhaps most often overlooked or misunderstood is the Off-Record Title Deadline.
The Record Title Deadline will inform the buyer of any matters affecting ownership of the property that are of public record, e.g. recorded easements, liens, covenants, deed restrictions and the like. Off-Record are matters that affect ownership of the property that have not been recorded and are therefore less obvious to investigation. Both buyer and seller have obligations under this section of the contract.
For the seller, this involves disclosing any matter affecting the property not of public record, of which they have actual knowledge. Examples of these can be surveys, liens, easements or rights-of-use agreements with third parties, either oral or if written, not recorded. The buyer’s obligations go back to the fundamental concept underpinning Colorado real estate law, that of caveat emptor, buyer beware.
Part of a buyer’s due diligence should include a visual inspection of the property to determine any physical evidence of third-party interest. Whose RV is that parked out back? Who uses the two-track that cuts across the corner of the property? Why is there a gate between the subject property and the neighboring one? Answers to these questions such as “Oh, that RV belongs to my uncle from Arkansas. I told him he could park it there for as long as he liked,” or “I let the neighbor drive his cattle across the property to access his back pasture,” while not necessarily deal killers, are all aspects affecting ownership that need to be investigated and understood.
Unrecorded liens can be more problematic, and it generally behooves a buyer to add Owner’s Extended Coverage to their title insurance policy to protect against this possibility.
So, while title commitments and inspection reports provide a tangible insight into matters affecting ownership, Off-Record Title gives the seller the opportunity to disclose and the buyer to investigate matters that may not be up-front and obvious.
Hayden Mellsop is a board member of the Realtors of Central Colorado.
