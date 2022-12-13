The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners will move their regular meeting to Thursday to accommodate the schedule of the Colorado Counties Inc. Winter Conference.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 10 a.m. on the proposed budget for 2023.
Following the public hearing commissioners will consider resolutions adopting the budget, levying general property taxes for 2022 and appropriating sums of money to the various funds and spending agendas set forth in the 2023 budget.
A separate public hearing will be held on a resolution for appropriations for budget variance.
Commissioners will consider a waiver of Building Department fees associated with the Jane’s Place project for Chaffee Housing Authority.
They will also consider sketch plans for Cactus Flats major subdivision for property adjacent to 26532 CR 313 in Buena Vista and for Cattle Creek major subdivision for property west of 10475 CR 140 in Salida.
Commissioners will consider ratification of a contract to purchase 12.7 acres, to be determined, adjacent to Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field by Tracey Guccione and David Padoven.
A request for change by Otak Bridges for a rehabilitation project will also be considered.
