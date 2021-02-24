Poncha Springs trustees voted 5-2 in favor of sending a proposal for a consultant agreement and professional services between the town and Mount Princeton Geothermal LLC to the town attorney for review.
Trustees Tom Moore and Tina Perri-Mundy dissented during the vote Monday.
The proposal would allow Mount Princeton Geothermal to pursue grants for funds to do geothermal research in Poncha Springs, conduct studies to determine and assess geothermal resources.
The service would include drilling to discover geothermal potential in the area.
In other business, the board approved a liquor license transfer for Alta Store No. 1641 on U. S. 50.
The reason for the transfer was a change in ownership of the store from Pester Marketing, which recently sold its assets in Colorado, to CF Altitude LLC.
Town manager Brian Berger updated the board on completed, ongoing and future capital projects for 2021.
Trustees discussed sidewalk maintenance on East Poncha Avenue and a survey regarding sidewalks, street parking and snow removal.
Trustees appointed planning and zoning committee chairman Dave Ward and trustees Perri-Mundy and Moore to the interview committee for the planning and zoning committee.
Trustees also heard an update on COVID-19 in Chaffee County.
Poncha resident here, totally in favor or this ! It’s called Poncha SPRINGS ya know, what a wonderful resource because hot water is here, I believe.
