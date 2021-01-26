Poncha Springs Trustees unanimously voted to not allow shipping containers to be used for dwellings or to house commercial businesses in Poncha Springs.
Although such dwellings can be made aesthetically pleasing with siding and a roof line, concerns were voiced during discussion regarding the containers and how they would fit into what already exists in Poncha Springs.
Mayor Ben Scanga said he leaned toward not allowing the structures at this time but putting together a group to research the structures and create a set of criteria to address the possibilities in the future.
The trustees also accepted a bid from C&H Construction, a Poncha Springs company, for a project to upsize the water main on CR 128 and furnish and replace a fire hydrant. The company turned in the low bid for the project at $43,527,82 excluding the replacement of the Halley’s Avenue Culvert.
In other business, the board approved a liquor license renewal for Chaffee County Fairgrounds and approved an ordinance amending the land use code for accessory dwelling units.
Michael Yerman of Southern Colorado Economic Development District gave a presentation about the district’s services and planned programs.
He said some of the planned activities included broadband planning and implementation, attainable housing capacity building, COVID-19 relief efforts, filling unserved business financing niches and grant writing and planning services.
The trustees also heard a presentation by Cindy Williams of Envision Chaffee County about the Chaffee Recreation Council.
Williams presented the results of a recent survey regarding recreational use in Chaffee County and highlighted concerns that were expressed by respondents about recreational use, and overuse in the area.
The group’s goals include maintaining healthy forests, waters, wildlife and working (agricultural) lands, retaining “exceptional” multi-use experiences and sustaining the economic benefits of outdoor recreation.
I’d volunteer to join the research group! Shipping containers, or similar structures, could be a source of affordable, for-sale, housing in Chaffee county. Thanks for the great article DJ. Looking forward to a follow up.
