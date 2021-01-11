Jon Roorda, county planning manager will present a possible boundary line adjustment along CR 107, involving the county, Salida and the CR 107 Pit and SSG Holdings, at 1:15 p.m. Monday.
The Chaffee County Commissioner’s work session will begin at 9 a.m. with reports from department heads.
In other business Jamie Billesbach, director of the Central Mountain Small Business Development Center will tell the county about a plan from Resilient Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Co. at 1:50 p.m.
This will be followed by a discussion with David Blackburn, Salida School District superintendent, about a potential land purchase update.
Marilyn Bouldin is scheduled to talk to the commissioners at 2:30 p.m. about the Age-Friendly Community program and a letter of support.
To attend this meetings, visit http://www.chaffeecounty.org and find the Zoom meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.