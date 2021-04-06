Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center public relations and marketing director Allison Gergley gave the Salida Hospital Board a presentation on the HRRMC website, including user statistics for the site.
Using the website analytics, Gergley told the board during 2020, which she categorized as a unique year due to COVID-19, there were 152,000 individual visitors to the site with a total of 426,000 page views.
Page views are based on the number of pages visited by a user.
Comparing August 2020 to August 2019, for example, the number of individual site visits was up 37,000 and the number of pages viewed was up 30,000 in 2020.
Gergley said there were three significant ramp ups in the number of visitors to the HRRMC website in 2020, including near the beginning of the pandemic in March, during July’s second wave and toward the end of the year into the new years as vaccinations were rolled out.
A breakdown of users by geographical area, determined by IP address, showed most site visitors were from Salida and Buena Vista, as well as Denver and Colorado Springs regionally.
Topping the out-of-state visitors was Texas, especially the Dallas area and Illinois, primarily the Chicago area.
In an effort to make the site more visually appealing, the site has started to incorporate seasonal photos of all of the hospital district facilities, including clinics.
Suggestions were made by members of the board on simplifying usage steps on the site, for instance emphasizing what numbers to call to make an appointment in a specific department.
Gergley introduced a new feature on the website, welcome videos from different practitioners that accompanies their specialty information so that patients can “meet” the doctors before they see them in the office.
Mobile accessibility of the site was also brought up. Gergley said her department strove to make the site mobile friendly.
Gergley said the ease of use of the site was a continuous work in progress.
The financial report given by vice president of fiscal services Lesley Fagerberg showed February’s net position increased at HRRMC, moving to $1.487 million, which was in excess of the budgeted $902,000.
Fagerberg said expenses were slightly over budget and were mostly volume related.
She said the “big success story” in the past month has been outpatient surgery, which is significantly over budget.
HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko recognized the loss of John Daugherty, a Buena Vista Health Center nurse practitioner who was killed in a car wreck March 4.
He also acknowledged Dr. Bruce Gross who is retiring after 25 years in the emergency department.
Tom Eve reported on the progress of the Buena Vista Health Clinic and Rocky Mountain Eye Clinic at the HRRMC campus. He said Solvista Health is almost ready to put up fencing preparatory to beginning their new building as well.
HRRMC Foundation committee representative Jean Moltz said the first Women’s Wellness clinic will be in Salida at the Health Center.
Clinics will also be held in Buena Vista, Saguache and Custer County.
