Salida City Council will hear about police, golf and recreation at its work session immediately before its regular meeting Tuesday.
During the regular meeting, council will have a second reading and public hearing on an ordinance regarding property maintenance issues.
The ordinance, 2021-01, which passed 6-0 on a first reading, seeks to streamline the appeal process, as it relates to violations of the international building-related technical codes, expanding the city’s viable legal options.
In new business, council will have a first reading on amending Salida’s municipal code concerning business licensing and regulations, including marijuana and short-term rentals.
The amendments include deleting the requirement for a Colorado state sales tax license in the city’s short-term rental license applications. It also includes amending the renewal requirements for marijuana licenses to be compliant with state law, as well as resolve inconsistencies within the city’s current municipal code.
Finally, since city’s 2018 special election changed its city clerk from part-time elected position to a full-time appointed job, it will consider officially granting the city clerk duties relating to business licensing.
In new business, council will consider adopting either the 2018 or 2021 version of the international Energy Conservation Code and thereby urging Chaffee County to formally adopt the same.
It will also consider supporting amendments in the city’s intergovernmental agreement with Chaffee County for building inspection services.
The consent agenda includes awarding a sewer lining project, and awarding a bar screen replacement project at Salida’s wastewater treatment plant to the two low bidders.
The consent agenda also includes memorandum of understandings with two organizations: Salida Area Parks, Open Space and Trails as well as Friends of Salida Skate Parks.
Approving a contract with Recreation Engineering and Planning for planning and conceptual designs at the Salida Whitewater Park is part of the consent agenda as well.
Work session to focus on 2020 reports
In the work session, Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson will present the department’s annual statistics report, breaking down calls for service, reports taken, arrests, parking enforcement numbers and other information, comparing 2020 to a few years prior to show trends.
Johnson, who is also the board president of the Greater Salida Recreation Corporation, will also discuss the 2020 season at the Salida Golf Club, which saw a record number of 15,300 rounds of golf played at the course.
According to the agenda packet, Johnson said the course and GRSC “had a great 2020 season,” experiencing increased daily play and full tournaments “without having a single outbreak of COVID tied back to the course.”
“Golf was a perfect game to play because it was outside and social distancing could be done with ease,” he said.
Salida Parks and Recreation will also present its year-end review for 2020. It will discuss how it focused on community health and also progressed towards goals set out in the department’s new master plan.
A few notable infrastructure projects include the 14,000-foot skate park under construction, Sonia’s Memorial Garden, an upgrade to the Office Wave, installation of a new batting cage at Marvin Park, parallel parking and sidewalks at Centennial Park, climbing wall repair at Riverside Park and new agility equipment at Loyal Duke Dog Park.
The regular meeting will start at 6 p.m. and can be attended at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366.
The virtual work session starts at 5 p.m. and can be joined at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285.
After registering, a confirmation email will contain information about joining the webinars.
The meetings can also be watched on the City of Salida’s Youtube page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.