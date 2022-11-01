Chaffee County commissioners will consider amendments to the last section of the private lands camping portion of Module 1 of the Chaffee County Land Use Code update during their meeting at 9 a.m. today.
The module has been up for revision and consideration since August.
Two other modules will be under future consideration as the land use code update continues.
Commissioners will also consider the Ogden major subdivision preliminary plan – final plat for property at 12806 CR 190 and the Veltri heritage water subdivision exemption.
Two requests from the Town of Buena Vista will be considered:
• Release of $7,500 of the original $25,000 of Conservation Trust Fund monies in the 2022 budget to support trailhead and parking improvements in the Buena Vista River Park.
• Help in funding construction and build-out of the Cordova Community Park and Trail in Buena Vista in the amount of $51,000 under the 2023 budget.
Commissioners will also discuss 2023 projects and use of Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security dollars, including American Rescue Plan Act and Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund monies.
The commissioners will then adjourn to executive session to receive legal advice concerning personnel and employment matters.
The meeting will be in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
If the meeting extends past 12:30 p.m., the afternoon session will convene online only.
