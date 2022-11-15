Salida City Council will vote on five different land use code ordinances during its meeting today, two with public hearings, and three will be the first readings and set dates for future public hearings.

The first ordinance will update land use code Section 16-4-180 regarding zoning variances. The Salida Planning Commission, who requested the change, met with city staff and the city attorney Aug. 9 to discuss the amendments to the zoning variances. This will be the second reading of the ordinance, and there will be public hearing.

