Salida City Council will vote on five different land use code ordinances during its meeting today, two with public hearings, and three will be the first readings and set dates for future public hearings.
The first ordinance will update land use code Section 16-4-180 regarding zoning variances. The Salida Planning Commission, who requested the change, met with city staff and the city attorney Aug. 9 to discuss the amendments to the zoning variances. This will be the second reading of the ordinance, and there will be public hearing.
Ordinance 2022-20, which will be a second reading with a public hearing, is to rezone lots 15-21 of the River Ridge subdivision and lots 1 and 2 of the Dutch Run subdivision from a combination of high-density and manufactured housing residential zoning, changing them all to high-density residential.
In new business, council will vote on an ordinance to approve the 505 Oak St. major impact review for a planned development overlay and major subdivision.
Council will vote on an ordinance to annex into the city the Stringer Annexation, 1730 Holman Ave.
Ordinance 2022-23 will set the zoning of the property in the Stringer Annexation as commercial.
All three of these ordinances will be first readings, and public hearings will be set.
Council will issue two proclamations, one for Veterans Day and one for Native American Heritage Month.
