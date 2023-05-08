Chaffee County Commissioners will have a joint discussion with fair committee representatives and staff regarding decisions and preliminary fund planning and commitments for the north building at Chaffee County Fairgrounds and related capital improvements at their work session at 9 a.m. today.
The commissioners will also hear a Colorado State Extension rural initiative update from Jennifer Aengst.
Chaffee County Assessor Rick Roberts will present an assessor’s office update to the board.
An agreement in the amount of $28,6606.44 for Technology West will also be discussed.
The board will also hear reports sitting as the landfill committee, the County Board of Social services, and as the County Board of health.
Sitting as the County Board of Health Commissioners will consider approval of a proclamation declaring May 2023 lyme and other tick-born diseases and conditions awareness month.
The meeting will be at the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
