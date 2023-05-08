Chaffee County Commissioners will have a joint discussion with fair committee representatives and staff regarding decisions and preliminary fund planning and commitments for the north building at Chaffee County Fairgrounds and related capital improvements at their work session at 9 a.m. today. 

The commissioners will also hear a Colorado State Extension rural initiative update from Jennifer Aengst. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.