Two conceptual reviews for new housing developments are on the agenda for the Salida City Council work session Monday.
The agenda also includes a dark sky presentation, an update on the Chaffee County recreation plan and a discussion on campaign finance ordinances.
For one development, the Chaffee County Community Foundation and the Chaffee Housing Authority are proposing a mixed-use development at the corner of Colo. 291 and W. Third Street.
The development would consist of four ‘adaptive’ apartments, four studio apartments, and 10 one-bedroom apartments, along with space for non-profit organizations and the community.
The apartments would be located within four separate buildings. The adaptive apartments would each contain between 4-8 beds, a full kitchen and a bathroom.
The subject property constitutes .46 acres and is located within the Commercial (C-1) zone district with the Colo. 291 Established Commercial overlay.
Given the lot area, a total of up to seven dwelling units would be allowed on the site (eight if Inclusionary Housing Requirements were applied).
The development proposes a total of 18 units of varying sizes and forms.
Given the makeup of commercial space and multi-family dwellings, a minimum of 22 parking spaces would generally be required by code.
The development proposes 13 parking spaces.
No other deviations from what is allowed by code have been identified at this point.
The second proposed development to be discussed is on Holman Avenue, between 1604 and 1646.
The development, called Holman Court, proposes a total of 16 units – eight duplexes on eight lots, each approximately 7,245 square feet, along with two private tracts providing shared access to the development and also storm water detention.
The applicant intends to deed-restrict two of the units as affordable housing at or below 80 percent the county’s average median income.
The area is zoned medium-density residential (R-2).
Also at the work session, Cindy Williams will update the council on the work Envision Chaffee County is doing on the county recreation plan.
Williams will discuss information from the Chaffee County Recreation survey, the report card that it generated and how it pertains to the cities – growth rate, feedback about how much town assets matter, and information on town budgets/visitor numbers.
Council will also discuss a draft ordinance that would create a process for reviewing and conducting hearings on complaints alleging violation of the campaign finance laws in city elections.
In 2019, the Colorado General Assembly changed where election finance complaints are filed with the passage of SB19-232, switching the role from the Secretary of State to the clerk of the municipality. Municipalities across Colorado have adopted local complaint procedures in response.
The proposed amendment to the city code is modeled after the complaint process set forth in SB19-232.
This complaint process will address alleged violations of the campaign finance laws; complaints alleging violations of other election codes governing city elections will be pursued under those codes, and applicable city ordinances.
Council will consider the election amendment at its regular meeting Tuesday.
