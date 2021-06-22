Salida Public Art Commission is accepting design proposals through 2 p.m. July 19 for a new public art project.
The project involves renovation and conversion of a 5,578-square-foot city-owned property at First and G streets, currently used for the Salida Skate Park, which will be replaced by a new skate park being constructed at Centennial Park.
The site is at the entrance to the downtown business sector and the Creative Arts District.
The site currently is mostly covered in concrete, with several deep bowls used by skateboarders. There is a small building on the site that may be retained or not, at the designer’s recommendation.
According to a city press release, desired characteristics for the renovated space should possess these qualities: landmark stature, visually inviting, beautiful yet durable, year-round access and use, and preserving the town’s heritage.
Design proposals should include several specific elements as well as the proposer’s qualifications and preliminary renovation budget.
Complete requirements and details about the project may be found at https://cityofsalida.com/bc-pac under “Design Services Request for Proposals.”
This is a paid design project, and the chosen design proposal will receive significant compensation from the City of Salida.
Three hard copies and one digital copy of the proposal should be submitted to: City of Salida Public Art Commission, 448 E. First St., Salida CO 81201, Attn: Michael Varnum, Arts and Culture Director.
Questions about the request for proposals must be in writing and emailed to Michael Varnum at pac@cityofsalida.com. (Applicants should not contact any other person with inquiries about this project.)
More information will be discussed at a preproposal meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at the Salida SteamPlant Ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Those unable to attend in person may join a Zoom video broadcast of the meeting at: https://zoom.us/j/93645680663?pwd=L25zKzdPb3pzZzR3ZmQ4ZnlmOGhYQT 09
Meeting ID: 936 4568 0663
Passcode: 881550
Attendance at the meeting is recommended, though not mandatory, and it is expected to last roughly one hour.
The winning applicant will be asked to enter into a professional services agreement with the City of Salida, a copy of which may be obtained from the city. Winning proposal will be announced on July 26.
