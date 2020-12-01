Salida City Council had a busy work session Monday, discussing two proposed planned housing developments, dark skies, recreation in the county and campaign finance laws.
The planning commission joined council to discuss conceptual reviews of two proposed housing developments.
Chaffee County Community Foundation and Chaffee Housing Authority are proposing a mixed-use development at the corner of Colo. 291 and W. Third Street.
The development would consist of “adaptive” apartments, studio apartments, one-bedroom apartments and also space for non-profit organizations.
The adaptive apartments would each contain between 4-8 beds, a full kitchen and a bathroom.
Chaffee Housing Authority would manage the development and director Becky Gray said revenue from the tenets would go toward acquiring land for future property.
Additionally, she said no one would pay more than 30 percent of their income to keep the rent affordable.
The planned development was requested for deviations to allowable density and required parking.
It’s located within the commercial (C-1) zone.
Given the makeup, a minimum of 22 parking spaces would be required by code and the development is proposing 13 spaces.
The organizations will now need to work with the planning and zoning commission on the code and then it can bring the development back to council to consider.
The second proposed planned development is on Holman Avenue, between 1604 and 1646.
The applicant, Holman Court LLC, is planning to build eight duplexes on eight lots for a total of 16 units.
The area is zoned medium-density residential and meets the dimensional standards.
The units would be accessed by a private shared drive, which is why the planned development was needed.
The applicant also intends to deed-restrict two of the units as affordable housing at or below 80 percent the average median income.
In other business, Salida resident Jinan Martini talked to council about the dark sky initiative Monday.
She said that the night sky is a resource worth protecting and encouraged Salida to get dark sky certified.
President of the Colorado chapter of the International Dark Sky Association Ryan Parker said the organization would be happy to do a walk through and map out some areas to improve.
Council member Harald Kasper expressed interest and volunteered to be a contact person.
City administrator Drew Nelson said the code rewrites the city is doing would be a good place to start making changes, if council chooses.
Envision Chaffee County’s Cindy Williams gave council an update on the county’s recreation plan.
One finding was that natural asset health in the county is in sharp decline while visitation is increasing.
The complete report is available at https://envisionchaffeecounty.org/prized-natural-places-make-chaffee-county-special/
Council also discussed a campaign finance ordinance.
Attorney Geoff Wilson said the state’s previous rule was ruled unconstitutional and many municipalities have adopted ordinances that follow SB19-232 that the state senate passed.
The bill says complaints need to filed with the municipality’s clerk now instead of the secretary of state.
Wilson said most complaints would never go to a public hearing, but a mechanism is in place in case a hearing is needed.
Council will consider the campaign ordinance at its regular meeting tonight.
