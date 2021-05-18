A public hearing on a request by Nestlé Waters North America for a 10-year extension of an existing 1041 permit for a spring water production process and associated transmission pipeline and loading facility will continue today during the 1 p.m. afternoon session of the Chaffee County commissioners meeting.
During the morning session, beginning at 9 a.m., commissioners will conduct public hearings for the Cogswell boundary line adjustment and the Longmire plat amendment.
The request for the Cogswell boundary line is to adjust the property boundaries for four properties to create amended boundaries for four lots. Lake Parcels LLC will be dissolved and the property divided between the owners, while maintaining the recreational use of parcel “B.” No additional residential lots are created.
The Longmire plat amendment seeks to amend lot 2-OS (open space) of the Broadview subdivision, Phase 1, to allow installation and maintenance of an on-site wastewater treatment system.
Commissioners will hear an update on the Rural Economic Development Initiative grant to local economic ecosystem development and consider an agreement with Greater Arkansas River Nature Association for waste diversion and recycling-related research and community outreach and education.
In other business commissioners will:
• Ratify a support letter for Colorado Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation grant application from the National Forest Foundation.
• Consider support for a grant application for forest restoration and wildfire risk mitigation.
• Consider support for a grant application for forest restoration and wildfire risk mitigation (Chaffee Chips).
• Consider release of the lot sale restriction for the Mountain Shadows major subdivision.
• Consider $10,000 of County Conservation Trust Fund monies to go toward a new Buena Vista pickleball facility.
• Discuss public meeting attendance and presentation protocols.
• Discuss and consider a public view access easement on Centerville.
• Consider Resolution 2021-37 approving the Dvorak heritage water subdivision exemption.
To participate in the meeting, connect via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or call 669--900--6833 and enter meeting ID 109 079 543.
