Chaffee County commissioners continued until April 12 a public hearing concerning an appeal of a decision approving a limited impact review for Aspire Tours.
The action came during the commissioners’ Tuesday meeting following presentations by county planner Christine Barton and applicant Kathrin Troxler.
The Chaffee County Planning Commission recommended approval of the limited impact review of the site, but owners of neighboring properties filed an appeal.
Several people participated in public comment during discussion of the matter.
Many local residents near the proposed CR 190 site brought up concerns about traffic, water and wildfires.
In other business, commissioners voted 2-1 to deny an appeal and uphold the original decision to deny a short-term rental license for property at 13500 CR 220.
Commissioners Greg Felt and Keith Baker voted to deny, while Commissioner Rusty Granzella voted to approve issuing the license for this year only as the county land use code is in the process of being updated.
Commissioners approved a bid of $270,445 made by Harrison Western to do stabilization work on the Midland tunnels on CR 371 near Buena Vista.
Commissioners unanimously denied the Tomkeiwicz/Fortier heritage water subdivision exemption and directed staff to prepare a resolution to that effect.
The Fisher heritage water subdivision exemption and the Brown heritage water subdivision exemption were both unanimously approved.
Under the consent agenda, commissioners approved:
• June 13-20 as the eight days under the County Recreational In-Channel Diversion, when water rights for RICD will be 1,800 cubic feet per second. That will include the days of the FIBArk Whitewater Festival in Salida.
• Adoption of a resolution to change language in Sections 5.2.3 A, F and I of the land use code for certified mailings.
• Amendment of the contract with Wold for the sketch design of the Northern Chaffee County EMS/Public Safety building.
The request for the Odgen major subdivision preliminary and final plat was withdrawn by the applicant.
Baker presented a proclamation supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression, which was unanimously approved by the commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.