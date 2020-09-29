by Brian McCabe
Chaffee County commissioners and the Chaffee County Planning Commission will meet at 4 p.m. today to continue the comprehensive plan update.
To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
At 6 p.m. the planning commission will convene their regular meeting with one application and one land use code text amendment.
They will consider the Cooper Minor Subdivision, 9325 CR 160 and 9693 CR 163, from applicant Joe Cooper. The request is to re-subdivide tract 1A-R of the Cooper Property Boundary Line Adjustment No. 2 of 16.73 acres into four tracks. Three will be 2 acres each and the remainder will be 10.73 acres.
The commissioners will also consider removing section 7.7.2 Airport Overlay District of the land use code and replacing it with the proposed new section.
In other business, commissioners will discuss amending the planning commission bylaws for what constitutes a quorum, as they board is currently two seats empty.
