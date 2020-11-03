Due to the election, Chaffee County Commissioners will hold their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Additionally they will convene as the 1041 permit authority to continue their public hearing on the Nestlé North America Waters permit at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Both meetings will be held in the commissioner’s meeting room and will be available on Zoom. To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
During their regular meeting Wednesday, commissioners will consider a grant agreement, presented by Bob Christiansen, county director of administration, and Adam Moore, Colorado State Forest Service supervisory forester, for the Methodist Front grant, to create a fire break along Methodist Mountain.
In other business, commissioners will conduct a public hearing requesting the approval of the Centerville Ranch major subdivision filing 1 phases 2-6 final plat approval.
Other items on the agenda include:
• The 2021 recycling agreement with Angel of Shavano Recycling.
• A contract agreement with Diesslin Structures Inc. for a remodel of the county clerk’s office front for COVID-19 constraints.
• A resolution for the preliminary/final plat for North Fork Ranches major subdivision.
• A resolution for appeal for the preliminary plat Larks Perch major subdivision.
• Resolution approving land use code text amendment to section 7.7.2 airport overlay district.
• Consider lifting the temporary moratorium on the submission, acceptance or process of applications for developments having a residential component, within the airport overlay district, as imposed by resolution 2020-10.
•Consider extension of disaster declaration related to COVID-19.
