by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
A presentation by Michelle Mills, CEO of Colorado Rural Health Center, will be the focus topic at the Salida Hospital District board meeting at 6 p.m. today.
The board will also recseive a legislative briefing on healthcare-related topics.
Under this month’s consent agenda board members will consider capital purchase requests including new steam boilers for facilities, a dishwasher for the dietary department, 54 laptops for information systems, a U.S. 50 remodel by the HRRMC Foundation and a remodel of the dermatology clinic.
Reports will be heard from the hospital’s chief of staff, vice president of fiscal services and CEO.
Finance, facilities and strategic planning and a foundation report will also be presented.
The board will adjourn to executive session to discuss medical staff credentials, risk management and grievance reports, real property negotiations, the wound care center and provider agreements.
Salida Hospital District board meetings are held virtually and are available to the public at https://hrrmc.zoom.us/j/92262390876?pwd-Tju3OHo5SkhmZFZhRk5ZTTA3aU1jZz09 or by calling 253-215-8782. Meeting ID is 922 6239 0876.
