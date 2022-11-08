Marilyn Wagner of County Technical Services Inc. gave Chaffee County commissioners a presentation on the county’s five-year loss analysis in terms of insurance claims during a work session Monday.
Wagner told commissioners Chaffee County Road and Bridge had one of the lowest five-year totals in terms of severity, or cost, of claims she’s seen, compared to other counties, coming in at $6,279.
She said Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office also did not have a very high number, compared to other counties, at $63,215 over five years.
Of that, she said 55 percent was related to vehicle operations, which is a major trend in most counties.
Following the presentation, commissioners discussed the 2023 holiday schedule and the possibility of canceling the Dec. 20 regular meeting.
After a short recess, the commissioners reconvened online for a presentation by Jen Gardner of Logan Simpson.
Gardner presented preliminary suggestions regarding Part 1 of Module 2 of the Chaffee County Land Use Code update, which involved subdivisions and application procedures.
Gardner’s presentation focused on methods of streamlining the processes involved in subdivision applications using a proposed point system.
