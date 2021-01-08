Salida City Council approved transfer and conveyance of real property located at the corner of M Street and W. Third Street to the Chaffee Housing Authority after a public hearing at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The area is to be used in the development of six affordable housing units, for sale or rent, to households earning at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income.
Council had already rezoned the area to R-2 medium density residential district and vacated a portion of Crestone Avenue.
Council member Mike Pollock was the only dissenter. He said he supports the Chaffee Housing Trust and said it was a good project. However, he said, “I like this project, but I think it could have been a little simpler.”
Council member Justin Critelli, meanwhile, said he was proud of council for finalizing the property transfer. “I do think we are changing things for the better,” he said.
The actual transfer and conveyance of the property will not occur until the relevant improvements within M Street are completed.
The city will be responsible for relocating the water line at M Street, and for the reconstruction and paving of M Street.
The Housing Trust will pay for the relocation of the sewer line from East Crestone Avenue to M Street before the property transfer, and will complete the construction of sidewalks along M, W and Third streets prior to the issuance of a certificate of occupancy.
Council had two additional public hearings Tuesday as well.
On its second reading, council unanimously approved leasing city property at 232 G St. near Safeway to Rivian, LLC.
Rivian will construct eight charging stations within the lease area, including four Level 3 chargers to be exclusively for the use of Rivian vehicles and four Level 2 chargers that will be open for any electric vehicle driver.
Rivian makes electric trucks and SUVs.
Rivian’s Cody Thornton said that they wanted a location close to downtown so people could have somewhere to hangout while their cars charge, thereby, stimulating the economy.
The lease includes one-time payments of $50,000 and $2,700 to the city, the latter of which will be used to plant trees along the Monarch Spur Trail. The motion passed 5-0 with Critelli temporarily logged out due to technical difficulties.
Council unanimously approved a beer and wine liquor license for Mojo’s Eatery after a public hearing. Mojos will be located at 142 Old Stage Road in Salida.
In new business, council designated the posting place for public notices as the city website, https://cityofsalida.com.
A Colorado House Bill in 2019 allows municipalities to designate the local government’s website for the posting of public notices.
In other business, council extended the local state of emergency and COVID-19 action plan.
During reports, councilman Dan Shore directed staff to look into ways to acknowledge and honor former mayor, councilwoman and city administrator Patsy Brooks who died Nov. 24.
Council went into two executive sessions. The first was to discuss a right of first refusal regarding property. During a recap, Mayor P.T. Wood said they discussed the city’s right of first refusal on a local property and outlining negation strategies for staff on that property.
The second executive session was a conference with city attorney Nina Wilson to receive legal advice on specific legal questions regarding pending lawsuits in Chaffee County District Court.
Council member Alisa Pappenfort attended the executive session, but recused herself about 15 minutes into the roughly 48-minute session. No summary was given.
