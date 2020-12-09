Chaffee County Commissioners continued the public hearing on the Valley View School subdivision exemption for public benefit Tuesday.
James Richardson, son of and representing the estate of George Richardson, said the family could not support the transfer of the property to the county.
Commissioners had to pass the exemption to correct the conveyance of the property from the Richardson Family to the Salida School District R-32-J.
Salida Parks, Open-space and Trails, working with the school district, had previously applied for and received a grant from History Colorado’s State Historic Fund to restore the building.
SPOT had also applied to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs for a grant. In order to receive the grant the property had to be transferred from the school district to the county.
DOLA had planned to announce awards later this week, so the exemption and transfer was under a time constraint.
George Richardson gave the property to the school district in 2008, with hopes that it would be used for educational purposes.
He also had some requests, James said, specifically fencing around the property and signage giving credit to George and the Richardson family.
James said he was also concerned about some of the things he had heard about the restoration of the building, such as additions to the original building, or possibly building another building on the site.
Donna Rhoades and Katy Grether, representing SPOT, said there were no plans for any additions or new buildings, but they were going to bring a building behind the school up to date.
They said that there was a sign on the door, and plans to turn the vestibule of the school into a historic display, which they would be willing to work with the Richardson Family to develop.
James asked about fencing, which had been promised in 2008, so the family could run their livestock in the area without them getting onto the school’s property.
Grether said money had been earmarked for fencing from the DOLA grant.
Commissioners agreed to revisit the application after their lunch break, before the Nestlé Water North America 1041 Permit Hearing.
During the break, Bob Christiansen, county administrator, reached out to DOLA regarding the grant. He said DOLA told him that while they liked the application, they would not be able to fund it this round, but encouraged the county to reapply in March.
Since the county was no longer under a time constraint, commissioners asked staff to meet with James Richardson and work on a agreement regarding the property transfer.
With regards to Nestlé, commissioners spoke with Ed Harvey of Harvey Economics about putting together an economic report to look at the impact of Nestlé on the county.
Harvey said the report, if the county decided to go ahead with it, would be ready late March or early April.
Commissioners voted unanimously to move forward on the contract and make a final vote on it at their Dec. 15 meeting.
