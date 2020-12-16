by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Commissioners voted unanimously to extend the Nestlé Waters North America 1041 permit to Aug. 4 while Chaffee County awaits release and review of the economic impact report.
In addition the county OKd a contract with Harvey Economics for the economic impact report and continued the 1041 permit hearing until Jan. 19.
County attorney Jennifer Davis said Nestlé had engaged their own economic expert to review the report from Harvey Economics, which will be available in about three months.
Commissioner Greg Felt requested that Nestlé prepare a report regarding the possibility of using biodegradable bottling alternatives.
Larry Lawrence, Western Region natural resource manager for Nestlé said that they have been looking at biodegradable bottles for several years, and that Nestlé funded a project to look at a wood-based bottle.
Lawrence said he would be happy to talk to Nestlé leadership and see where they are at with development, since it wasn’t his area of expertise.
Commissioners also recognized the many contributions to the county made by Charles Forster with a proclamation, plaque and a standing ovation.
President and CEO of Collegiate Peaks Bank, Forster has been instrumental in developing the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and the Salida SteamPlant Event Center.
He spoke about coming to the area in 1985, when Salida was “down in the dirt” after the closure of the Climax Mine.
He thanked the commissioners, along with his family and others.
“I just want to thank everybody,” Forster said. “Anytime I needed help, someone was always there. Everything was a team effort.”
Wendell Pryor and Dave Blazer with the Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., along with local businessman Jeff Post, were also on hand to speak about Forster’s contributions.
The board went into executive session to receive legal advice on pending litigation regarding opiods, and in a separate matter, on the Westwinds subdivision access easement. No action was taken on either of these issues after they returned from executive session.
Other items the commissioners unanimously approved included;
• An engagement letter for Scott Wright, CPA, for the 2020 audit.
• The Southwind boundary line adjustment.
• The Glus boundary line adjustment.
• Commissioner Keith Baker and Felt appointed Cameron Torrens to the Buena Vista Public Library Board.
