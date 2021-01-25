In Poncha Springs’ first meeting of 2021, trustees will receive an update to the five year comprehensive economic development plan of Southern Colorado Economic Development District by Michael Yerman.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
In other business, Cindy Williams, representing Envision Chaffee County, will give a presentation about the Chaffee County recreation plan.
In new business the board will:
• Consider an ordinance amending Section 6.13 – Accessory Dwelling Units of the Poncha Springs Land Use Code.
• Consider an ordinance amending the Poncha Springs Land Use Code concerning regulation of containers.
• Consider Chaffee County Fairgrounds liquor license.
• Consider CR 128 water main upsize and Halley’s Avenue culvert replacement bids
• Consider a resolution establishing posting places.
• 2021 Meeting Places
• 2021 Staff Holidays
• Schedule a work session to review E. Poncha Avenue sign options.
The board may also discuss COVID-19.
Members of the public may attend the meeting by telephone by calling 346-248-7799.
Access code is 836 0643 4946.
To access the meeting by Zoom visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83606434946.
