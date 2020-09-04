A 14-stop rally tour by the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association will be coming to Chaffee County 8-10 a.m. Sept. 9.
The “Rally for Rural Colorado” is scheduled to be held at Adobe Park Arena at 9800 CR 165, west of Salida.
Attendees to the rally “can learn about issues the industry is facing, how to overcome these challenges together and how to take part in this movement to support rural Colorado,” according to the press release.
