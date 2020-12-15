Salida Hospital District board of directors will consider revised 2020 budget resolutions due to updated values from taxing authorities at their December meeting.
Barb Lutz, vice president of human resources will present the results of an employee engagement survey to the board at the 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting.
The board will hear staff and committee reports and will review board policies pertaining to board governing style, board mission and board operational policy.
Adjournment to executive session will include discussion of medical staff credentials, risk management and grievance reports, real property negotiations and provider agreements.
The meeting is available to the public via Zoom at https://hrrmc.zoom.us/j/92262390876?pwd=TjU3OHo5SkhmZFZhRk5ZTTA3aU1jZz09
Meeting ID: 922 6239 0876
Passcode: 413016
To attend by phone call 253-215-8782.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.