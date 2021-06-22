Outdoor events will be on the agenda for today’s 9 a.m. Chaffee County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Commissioners will consider Resolution 2021-42 to approve a special event permit for Bonfire Entertainment’s Meet Me at the Creek concert scheduled for Sept. 24-25. The resolution includes terms and conditions discussed at a special meeting of the county commissioners June 10.
Commissioners will also consider a special permit for Live Nation’s Seven Peaks Festival. The permit application calls for 20,000 spectators at The Meadows in Buena Vista for the live music and camping event scheduled for Sept. 2-6. Currently the county limit for outdoor events is 5,000.
Four public hearings will be held concerning the Ortiz road and alley vacation of right-of-way, Ludwig heritage water subdivision exemption, Williams-O’Hare heritage water subdivision exemption and RGP Industrial Park major subdivision plat.
In addition commissioners will consider:
• Funding for a public ice rink.
• Resolution 2021-32 designating operating hours, areas of public assembly and unauthorized activities on county properties.
• Release of lot sales restriction for Arkansas Valley Business Park Phase 1 (lots 13-20).
