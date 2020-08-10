Chaffee County commissioners will receive department reports during their work session beginning at 9 a.m. today.
At 1:15 p.m. Read McCollough with Chaffee Housing Trust will update the commissioners on 2020 accomplishments and their plan for 2021.
Commissioners are scheduled to meet Mike Smith with Salida Mountain Trails at 1:30 p.m. to discuss improvements to CR 110 for cyclists and pedestrians.
At 2 p.m. Janine Pryor will lead a discussion with the commissioners regarding child care in the county.
Joel Benson with the Town of Buena Vista is scheduled to talk to commissioners at 2:15 p.m. about a proposed bus stop in Buena Vista for use by Chaffee Shuttle and Bustang Rider.
To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
Commissioners Tuesday
meeting
Commissioners will consider a proposal by Buena Vista to annex and zone the property currently housing Sangre de Cristo Electric during their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The approximately 14.62 acres of land, located at 29780 U.S. 24, houses the office building, associated storage yard and Tri-State Electric substation in unincorporated Chaffee County.
The commissioners also have four public hearings scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m.
The first hearing is for the Rio Frio minor subdivision final plat, located at 23225 CR 300, Buena Vista.
The plan, submitted by applicant Laurie Jacobson, is to subdivide parcel 1 of the Nestlé Waters North American Inc./Jacobson boundary line adjustment of 27.16 acres into four lots, approximately five acres each.
The second hearing is the Tipton minor subdivision final plat, applicant Tipton BSH, LLC, for 30860 Tanner Drive, Buena Vista, to re-subdivide lot 25 of the Glenview subdivision, 7.8 acres into three lots of 2.6 acres each.
The third hearing is for High Country Village major subdivision planned development, located at 27436 CR 313, Johnson Village.
The Planned Development Concept Plan was waived by the commissioners during their June 9 meeting, and this application is for approval of a major subdivision and rezone to a planned development. The application changes the leased spaced into subdivided lots.
In the fourth hearing commissioners will consider adding a new section to the county land use code to adopt the recently approved Intergovernmental Agreement with Buena Vista.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Approval to purchase a Health Incident Trailer for Chaffee County Public Health.
• Consider a purchase agreement for ID Now COVID-19 testing equipment and supplies from Abbott Rapid DX North America.
• A discussion on guidance for the Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board (METAB) for 2021.
• The release of $29,000 security collateral for improvements for Oak Leaf Solar Array, continued from July 21.
• A liquor license renewal for Monarch Ski and Snowboard area.
Commissioners also have two possible executive sessions to consider. The first will be to receive legal advice from assistant county attorney Daniel Tom on questions about the Westwinds subdivision access easement. The second involved receiving legal advice from county attorney Jennifer Davis on legal questions involving CR 111.
Planning Commission meeting
The Chaffee County Planning Commission will meet with Envision Chaffee County at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the currently on-going update to the county comprehensive plan.
