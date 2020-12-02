Salida City Council approved reimbursing Chaffee County Community Foundation for documented expenses to its Emergency Response Fund during the regular meeting Tuesday.
The community foundation requested $247,222 be funded jointly from Salida, Buena Vista and the county’s Coronavirus Relief Fund allocations, which included a request of $123,611 from Salida.
Through Nov. 20, the foundation expended a total of $377,222 in direct COVID-19 assistance to individuals and non-profit organizations.
The city’s initial contribution of $25,000 to the fund has already been reimbursed from Coronavirus Relief Funds.
Foundation executive director Joseph Teipel said in his request that the foundation was “keenly aware the pandemic and its negative impacts” are not over.
“These expenditures meet the letter and spirit of the Coronavirus Relief Fund program perfectly,” he said. “By asking for this reimbursement to (the foundation’s) Emergency Response Fund, we will ensure a strong viable resource to local needs into the future.”
Staff added a request for $50,000 from the Coronavirus Relief Funds be used to help small businesses and non-profit organizations.
The reimbursement request, which included an amendment for the additional $50,000, passed 6-0.
Council also unanimously passed a resolution amending, consolidating and clarifying the city’s electronic participation policy for use during local emergency declarations Tuesday.
Administrator Drew Nelson said the new policy would create a record in case one is needed for quasi-judicial topics discussed at council meetings.
After passing the resolution to amend the electronic participation policy, council unanimously extended the state of local emergency – COVID-19 action plan.
Nelson said the emergency declaration was different this time because it now relates to the state dial.
Mayor P.T. Wood said Salida will move to level orange at 5 p.m. Friday and pleaded with people to keep wearing masks, keep their distance, stay at home and avoid inter-mingling.
After discussing an ordinance concerning alleged campaign finance violations in city elections at its work session Monday, council passed the ordinance Tuesday, 6-0.
Attorney Geoff Wilson said the state’s previous rule was ruled unconstitutional and many municipalities have adopted ordinances that follow SB19-232 that the state senate passed.
The bill says complaints need to be filed with the municipality’s clerk now instead of the secretary of state. The ordinance also has a mechanism in place in case a public hearing is needed.
In other business, council designated the city’s voting members of the Colorado Association of Ski Towns at Tuesday’s meeting.
Mayor P.T. Wood will remain as the primary voting member while Dan Shore was selected as the city’s new alternate.
Shore took the spot that became available with Cheryl Brown-Kovacic’s departure from city council. The motion to appoint them to CAST passed 6-0.
