Chaffee County Commissioners will discuss department proposals for four-day week schedules at their work session today. The county is in the midst of changing from a 5-day work week to a four-day work week.
Commissioners will hear reports from the building department and the planning department. The planning department report will include a discussion of multimodal transportation growth impact fees.
There will also be a discussion on collective bargaining.
The morning session will include commissioners meeting as the county landfill committee, County Board of Social Services and the County Board of Health.
During the afternoon session there will be a land management agency stakeholder meeting and a congressional leadership update.
Commissioners will discuss a request for a building permit fee waiver from Historic St. Elmo & Chalk Creek Canyon and John Sargent, doing business as Deep Roots Craftsman.
Commissioners will consider sustainable development plan management proposals.
They will also review the public comment letter in relation to the public notice from the town of Poncha Springs regarding the public hearing on a major subdivision Poncha Meadows filing No. 2– preliminary plat.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. today at the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
Meetings are also convened virtually via Zoom at Connect via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID 109079543.
