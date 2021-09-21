by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida Hospital District board of directors will hear a report on orthopedic joint surgery from Dr. Steven Jones at its meeting today.
Following the report the board will hear medical staff, finance and CEO and administration reports regarding hospital operations.
Committee reports from the finance and facilities and strategic planning committees and HRRMC Foundation will also be heard.
Board President Debbie Farrell will review the 2021 HRRMC bylaws.
The board will then adjourn to executive session to discuss risk management and grievance reports, real property negotiation, wound care center, senior living and provider agreements.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and is available to the public at https://hrrmc.zoom.us/j/92262390876?pwd=TjU3OHo5SkhmZFZhRk5ZTTA3aU1jZz09
Meeting ID: 922 6239 0876
Passcode: 413016.
