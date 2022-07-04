The Salida City Council will be holding both their work session and the regular meeting Tuesday due to the Independence Day holiday Monday.
The work session, with the Salida Planning Commission, will began at 5 p.m.
They will discuss three land use code issues, the 611 Oak Annexation, the Newman Annexation and rezoning and the West End Subdivision parcel rezoning.
The 616 Oak Annexation is the city annexing it’s own property, the site of the new fire department complex.
The Newman Annexation is for 7680 CR 140, property located across from the Upchruch property and adjacent to the Angel View development. The applicant is requesting the property be rezoned from residential to high density residential. Upchurch is currently medium residential and Angel View is high residential.
The West End Subdivision is a request to rezone one lot of the Upchurch property from medium density to high density, to allow three duplexes to be built on lot 15.
Also on the agenda the Extraordinary Teen Council will talk about their upcoming Teen impaired driving event July 22.
Council will also discuss Sol Vista.
Their regular meeting will began at 6 p.m. following the work session, and they will hold the first reading and set a public hearing for Ordinance 2022-10, which will add to the November ballot the question to sell the Salida Community Center to Salida Senior Citizens, Inc. for non-profit purposes.
Council will also vote on a resolution to allow overnight camping from July 29 through July 31 for the 2022 Salida Cyclones swim meet. While the agenda and resolution states that the camping will be at Marvin Park, the memo to the council from Mike “Diesel” Post, parks and recreation director, suggests the motion “allow overnight camping in Centennial Park and the Salida Hot Springs Aquatics Center parking lot.
In their consent agenda, council will vote on the following items:
• A request from Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing for a special event to hold a community block party July 17 at Centennial Park, which includes a temporary liquor license request.
• A special event license request for the Salida Arts Festival, July 16-17, at Riverside Park. There is also a variance request for overnight parking.
• Approval of a contract with Lance’s Recreational Vehicle Repair, LC, for on-call maintenance service and consulting on the city’s Open Doors RV rental program.
The council will meet in executive session to discuss the November election process options and timelines.
