The Salida School Board will hold a virtual community meeting about school finance and the process and timeline for the district moving forward, for all interested community members.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
A link for the meeting will be posted on the school board agenda page of the school district website at http://salida.ss13.sharpschool.com/about_the_district/board_of_education/board_agendas_and_minutes and the district calendar http://salida.ss13.sharpschool.com/calendar by noon Wednesday.
