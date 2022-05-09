by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Chaffee County Commissioners will consider entering a memorandum of understanding with Salida-area Parks, Open Space and Trails for the Valley View School rehabilitation project at their second work session of the month Monday.
Other topics to be discussed during the morning session of the meeting include consideration of the Common Ground grant recommendation and an update of the solar farm landscaping off of CR 140.
Commissioners will hear updates from the county building department and a report from Office of Emergency Management director Rich Akins on the emergency response plan overview.
Commissioners will hear department reports sitting as the landfill committee, Chaffee County Board of Health and Chaffee County Board of Social Services.
During the afternoon session starting at 1:15 p.m., commissioners will participate in a land management stakeholder meeting, hear a congressional leadership update and consider a 4-day work week recommendation.
The Board of County Commissioners meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
The meeting is also available to the public via Zoom at zoom.us/j/109079543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.