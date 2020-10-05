Five discussion items are on the agenda for the Salida City Council’s work session tonight, including the 2021 budget for the final time.
Ehlers will virtually present its multi-year financial management plan that they have developed as a decision making aid for timing short and long-term capital needs of the city. They will finalize the report after considering any direction from council.
The goal of the presentation is to let the city know where it is financially. It will discuss assumptions used in the model, model outcomes and future challenges.
Council will also continue discussing the 2021 budget once again, and look at open items like plastic recycling. It is the last work session devoted to making 2021 budget decisions. At the Oct. 19 work session, council will review a power point presentation that will be made public prior to the public hearing on the budget Oct. 20.
Among the budget’s open items are soaking pools, hiring an additional police officer, recycling and whether the city should continue to recycle plastic, airport taxi lanes, a grant request from Guidestone for a classroom addition, a grant request from the Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation, a grant request from Energy Smart Colorado and cost-of-living adjustments for city employees.
Council will also discuss the lights at Alpine Park and whether they should be left on later than 8 p.m. in response to a petition from several Salida High School students.
The students proposed the lights should stay on until 9:30 p.m., and got several residents who live in the Alpine Park neighborhood to sign their petition in support.
With two alternate positions currently open on the planning commission, council will interview applicants at the meeting to help fill the openings. Thomas Waryold, David B. Haynes and Suzanne Copping have been invited for the interviews.
The meeting will also feature a presentation from PfCA’s Advocacy Lab and elected officials.
