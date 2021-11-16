by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Salida City Council will hear second reading and conduct a public hearing on Ordinance 2021-17, which amends the city’s municipal code regarding short-term rentals, during its meeting at 6 p.m. today.
The code changes will allow a limited number of licenses to be available for non-county residents, after which all future new licenses would be available only to county residents.
Currently, 70 percent of all short-term rental licenses are owned by non-county residents.
The ordinance would also allow individuals to hold more than one license, provided they met all other eligibility requirements.
It would also eliminate the decision to limit the number of licenses per lot to 50 percent.
In new business council will consider David Haynes, an alternate member of the city Planning Commission, to fill Dori Dennig’s seat on the commission, after her resignation earlier this year.
To watch and interact with the meeting online, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366.
To watch the meeting live online, go to https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
