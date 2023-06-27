The Salida Hospital District board of directors will meet at 1 p.m. today in the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Shavano Conference Room to discuss policy reviews in the new business portion of the agenda.
New board President Dean Edwards will discuss constructive problem-solving procedures and board governing roles and responsibilities.
Dr. Brandon Bentz, board-certified ear, nose and throat physician, will lead the focus topic discussion.
The board will also hear standard reports, including:
Medical staff report from Chief of Staff Joshua Visitacion, M.D.
Finance report from Karen Miller, vice president of fiscal services.
CEO and administrative reports from Robert Morasko, HRRMC CEO.
Committee reports, including the finance committee, facilities and strategic planning committee and the foundation report.
The board is scheduled to adjourn to executive sessions to discuss risk management, quality performance and improvement and medical staff credentials. The board will also consider real estate property negotiations and provider agreements and the wound care clinic.
To attend the meeting via Zoom online, open the application and enter meeting ID 836 1285 1540 and the passcode 421520.
The next meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 22.
