Chaffee County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday and convene as the county 1041 Permit Authority to consider if Aspire Tours proposed Natural Resource Development Activity will need to obtain a 1041 permit.
To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
Colorado House Bill 1041, passed in 1974, allows local governments additional authority for planning decisions with regards to regulating areas of statewide concern.
The county has passed multiple 1041 regulations over the years, covering community development, water and sewer systems, geothermal energy and wildlife protection.
Commissioners will consider a resolution for the Homestake Suction Pipe replacement project, another 1041 application, to make repairs to a water supply line for Colorado Springs and Aurora.
The commissioners have two land use code considerations.
They will consider a request for a plat amendment for the Bear Trail subdivision, 31180 Kodiak Court, Buena Vista, for Cake Town Properties. The amendment will remove wording on the master plan.
Commissioners will consider the preliminary/final plat for the North Fork Ranches major subdivision, continued from Aug. 4. This application, from THS Investments, LLC, is to subdivide 149.93 acres into 17 lots, with a minimum of 5 acres, located at 15350 Granite Parkway, Maysville.
Other items on the agenda include:
• 2021 funding request and support letter for Chaffee Housing Trust.
• Consider release of $29,000 security collateral for improvements for Oak Leaf Solar Array, continued from July 21.
• Consider release of $25,878 in escrow funds held for the completion of Teal Run at Lakeside Estates Preserve.
• Discuss an agreement with Colorado Department of Transportation for funding and maintenance of signage for designation of Colo. 291 as the Ray Lines Memorial Highway.
