Salida City Council and Salida Planning Commission will meet in a work session at 6 p.m. Monday to consider the Upchurch annexation, rezone and major subdivision.
To register for the work session, log on to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285 to receive a confirmation email and information on how to join the meeting.
Tory Upchurch has submitted applications for an annexation and rezone of 6.22 acres on the north side of CR 140, between CR 141 and CR 141-A.
Upchurch is requesting the property, which is currently empty, be rezoned R-3 high-density residential. Surrounding properties are zoned both R-3 and R-2 medium-density residential.
Upchurch also intends to submit a major impact review application calling for a 26-lot subdivision with a mix of single-family and multi-family homes.
The council and planning commission will also consider the Cherry Grove major subdivision, 825 Scott St.
This proposal is to subdivide 1.2 acres into seven individual lots.
Council will hear presentations from the Southern Colorado Economic Development District and Atmos Energy.
They will also discuss work sessions in 2021 which fall on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.