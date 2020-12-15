The Neenan Company presented Salida with an assessment of the South Arkansas Fire Protection District’s facility at Monday’s council work session.
Neenan architect Whitney Churchill said she was impressed by how much life the department has gotten out of the facility at 124 E St., which was built in 1884 and housed the department for more than 120 years.
She followed up, however, by talking about some the facility’s needs.
The most concerning issues with code, she said, is that there should be two code compliant exits from the second floor and there is currently only one.
She also said a fire sprinkler system is important. The current building was grand-fathered in so a sprinkler system isn’t required, but it would make it safer, she said.
She mentioned several other items that aren’t optimal at the current facility: there’s no gender-specific quarters, the kitchen is too small for shift changes, the firefighters need more space in the bay to service their trucks, and they also have to use a busy street exiting the facility and backing the trucks back into the bay.
After conducting a needs assessment, Neenan concluded the department would need a 19,648 square foot facility, which is about twice as big as the current building.
Neenan also looked at some potential sites around town for a new facility, including a spot by the U.S. Forest Service building on U.S. 50, the old Town and Country on U.S. 50, a site at 505 Oak Street, and a spot near the golf course on Poncha Boulevard. It also considered tearing the current facility down and rebuilding it.
Fire chief Doug Bess said the site he preferred was near the golf course because infrastructure is already in place and it’s accessible to downtown, mid town and even Colo. 291.
“In my eight years as chief, we’ve been throwing band aids on the building a lot and it’s not going to get any better,” Bess said.
Keenan’s conceptual estimate for a new facility would range from $6.6 million to $8.2 million, which they said is comparable to what they’re seeing around the country.
“We’ve been talking about this for a long time so it’s good to see some progress,” Mayor P.T. Wood said. “It looks like we’re moving in a positive direction and this gives us an opportunity to take the next step.” He also said it would an interesting process to find out how the city will be able to finance an $8 million facility.
Council also talked about board elections for the Colorado Association of Ski Towns, which are Dec. 23. Six CAST members applied for the three open positions and Wood said he knew who he thought would make good board members.
Several council members deferred to Wood since they didn’t know all of the candidates. Wood voiced support for Glenwood Springs’ mayor Jonathan Godes, Crested Butte manager Dara MacDonald and Avon Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes. Council member Jane Templeton said she would support Wood while nobody dissented.
Wood and council member Dan Shore represent Salida in the association.
The Public Art Commission, meanwhile, has one spot still open and Martin Jolley applied for it. Templeton and Wood both endorsed him based on his prior experience. Council will vote at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Council also received eight applications for Salida’s two spots on the inaugural Chaffee Housing Authority. Administrator Drew Nelson said it may be wise to appoint a council member to the board since it has some significant responsibilities and powers. He also recommended to appoint a staff member as an alternate.
Templeton asked whether council should appoint one of its members to the authority like Buena Vista did. After several council members said they didn’t have time to take on the extra work, Templeton said she would be happy to do it.
Applicants Tobie Thurman, Emily Marquis, Patrick Post, Randy Pigg, Stephanie Davis, Craig Nielson and Justin Veltri then briefly described their qualifications and what they hope to do on the board. Former council member Eileen Rogers wasn’t present.
Shore said he was delighted to see eight really qualified applicants. The authority will have nine members representing Salida, Buena Vista and Chaffee County.
Council will consider the selections at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
