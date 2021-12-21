Salida High School junior Jessie Rollins presented a survey to Salida City Council during its Monday work session regarding students’ thoughts on a school resource officer (SRO) at the high school.
Salida officer Bri Tucker is the current SRO at the school.
Rollins said they collected the information from Sept. 8-21, surveying more than 100 students.
About 60 percent of the students said they would feel comfortable going to the SRO if they witnessed violent threats or acts, while slightly fewer said they would feel comfortable going to the SRO if they were victims of violent acts.
When asked if they had a negative experience with the SRO they would be willing to share, 110 of 113 students did not have anything to share.
Some of the suggestions students had about the interaction between students and the SRO included having a presentation on who SROs are, what they do and where they could be found if students had a problem.
City planner Kristi Johnson, along with developers John Diesslin and Kent Townsend, spoke with both the city council and the Salida Planning Commission about the 505 Oak planned development overlay and major subdivision. 505 Oak is still in the early phases, and Diesslin said they just wanted to hear input from the council and commission.
The 505 Oak St. lot, 2.11 acres, is currently zoned commercial C-1, allowing for 32 units, but the developers are asking for increased density, up to possibly 44 units.
Council and commission members talked about inclusionary housing options for the project, considering deed restrictions and renting options, before indicating they would be interested in seeing the project move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.