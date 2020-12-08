Chaffee County Commissioners will continue the Nestlé Waters North America 1041 permit hearing at 1 p.m. today, following their regular meeting at 9 a.m.
The meeting will be held on Zoom. To attend, visit http://www.chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
During their Nov. 17 meeting, commissioners asked staff to look into having an economic report regarding Nestlé’s impact.
Commissioners will also consider a temporary extension of the Nestlé 1041 permit, depending on the time needed for the economic report.
During their regular meeting, commissioners have five public hearings scheduled, beginning at 9:15 a.m.
The first will be for the Dao Minor Subdivision final plat for 13881 CR 270 in Nathrop, to subdivide 13.56 acres into three lots, ranging from 2.3 to 5.1 acres, with 1.14 acres dedicated right of way for CR 270.
The second will be the Valley View School Subdivision exemption for public benefit, 9051 CR 140, Salida.
Commissioners will consider two heritage water subdivision exemption; one located at 12110 CR 280 Nathrop and the other at 8701 CR 160, Salida.
The first subdivision will divide 40.82 acres into two lots of 20.41 acres each, while the second will subdivide 5.66 acres into two lots, with the minimum size of 2 acres.
Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to receive comments on the county’s application to the Colorado Division of Housing for $400,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds for the Chaffee Housing Trust Home Ownership Program to benefit low-income households in Chaffee County.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Contract considerations between Chaffee County Detention Center and AD&S Inc., the county and CenturyLink and Chaffee County Visitor’s Bureau and 50 West Productions.
• Proposed amendment to the 2021 Common Ground budget.
• Final resolution to the Cooper Minor Subdivision planning commission approval.
• Final resolution for the Baca boundary line adjustment.
• Recommendation for the Chaffee County Visitor’s Bureau marketing director position.
• 2020 grant cycle funding recommendations from the Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board.
• Request for additional Community Development Block Grant business assistance funds.
• Board appointments to the housing authority board.
• Introduction and first reading of a proposed ordinance extending the current ban on retail marijuana establishments, subject to certain exceptions.
Commissioners will adjourn to executive session to discuss pending litigation regarding opioids.
