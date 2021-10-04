Salida City Council will review updates to the 2022 city budget during their work session at 6 p.m. today.
Finance director Aimee Tihonovich said in a memo to council they will be covering:
• Recommended updates to the budget from the last review.
• Personnel changes included in the budget.
• New spending in non-personnel operating line items contained in the budget.
• Fund balance update.
To register to attend the meeting online, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285 to receive a confirmation email to join webinar.
During their regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, council will hold a discussion on two ordinances regarding short term rentals.
Ordinance 2021-15 will amend chapters 6 and 16 of the municipal code, to limit the number of short term rentals in various areas around the city. This will be a final reading and include a public hearing.
Ordinance 2021-16 will extend the temporary moratorium on applications for short term rentals. This will be the first reading, with a final reading and public hearing set at a later date.
In new business, council will vote on resolution 2021-44, certifying delinquent charges, assessments or taxes to the Chaffee County treasurer to be added to the 2021 tax roll.
They will consider resolution 2021-34 to amend the city’s fee schedule.
Council will vote on extending the declaration of a local state of emergency regarding COVID-19 and could make a decision on the new municipal city logo.
Staff, Mayor PT Wood and other council members will also present reports.
To register to attend the meeting online, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366 to receive a confirmation email to join webinar.
The meeting may also be watched live online at https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.