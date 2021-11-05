Salida City Council unanimously approved Resolution 2021-38 Tuesday, amending the 2021 fee schedule to update fees relating to parking violations.
The council adopted Ordinance 2021-14 on Sept. 21, to “update procedures relating to parking and traffic violations.” The new ordinance officially sets the fees at $30 for court costs and $5 for a victim’s fund, plus the original violation fee, which increases a violation of the two-hour parking law from $20 to $55.
Two residents spoke out during public comment, asking if the city could establish some kind of parking permit for residents of the downtown area.
Caleb Hallett, who said he lives on First Street, said he has seen a lot of vehicles getting parking tickets recently. He also said that any free parking was too far away.
Don Potts of Shallot’s Restaurant said that with F Street closed during the summer, it was difficult to find anywhere for residents or building owners to park. Potts said there were times he had to park several blocks away. He asked what other restaurants paid to take up parking spaces with outside seating, wondering if permits could be purchased for parking instead.
Later in the meeting City Administrator Drew Nelson said it was something the city was looking into.
The council unanimously approved a letter of agreement with Artspace Projects Inc. for a preliminary feasibility and creative space market studies. In a memo to council, Nelson said, “For some time, the City of Salida has expressed interest in participating in Space to Create Colorado, a program through the State Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
“Space to Create Colorado helps communities convert buildings into affordable living and work spaces. The program is the nation’s first state-led initiative for affordable housing for creative-sector workers in rural areas.
“The program is located within the Colorado Creative Industries division of OEDIT, and the City of Salida has hosted two CCI summits in the past few years.
“CCI representatives have been keenly interested in a Space to Create project in Salida due to our robust arts community and having created the state’s first Creative District here.”
Nelson said the city is looking at the current fire station building at First and E streets as a possible location to develop “live/work apartments for artists and their families, working artist studios, arts centers, commercial space for arts-friendly businesses, and other projects.”
Council also unanimously approved an amendment to the 2021 budget and a resolution approving the subdivision improvements and inclusionary housing agreement for the West End major subdivision.
